Find and Book Top Rated Hotels in Sicily

Search among 18071 available hotel in Sicily from 50+ providers

Filter & Sort
1-100 out of 18071
Filter & Sort
Sort by: high popularity
  • Price: low to high
  • Price: high to low
  • Guest rating: high to low
  • Popularity: high to low
Hotel
8.4
Great341 review
From   US$ 551 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great155 review
MapView on map
From   US$ 986 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great798 review
From   US$ 121 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great688 review
From   US$ 218 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great147 review
From   US$ 1 053 /nightSelect
Resort
8.4
Great140 review
From   US$ 1 750 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great413 review
From   US$ 231 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great565 review
From   US$ 254 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great361 review
From   US$ 115 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great193 review
From   US$ 387 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great217 review
From   US$ 201 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great263 review
From   US$ 709 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great606 review
From   US$ 66 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great264 review
From   US$ 685 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great264 review
From   US$ 114 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great413 review
From   US$ 148 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great105 review
From   US$ 887 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great178 review
From   US$ 553 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.0
Great181 review
From   US$ 353 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great207 review
From   US$ 263 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great168 review
From   US$ 451 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great350 review
From   US$ 194 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great142 review
From   US$ 290 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great181 review
From   US$ 202 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great675 review
From   US$ 185 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great447 review
From   US$ 212 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great762 review
From   US$ 363 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great187 review
From   US$ 83 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great172 review
From   US$ 427 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great248 review
From   US$ 115 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great512 review
From   US$ 118 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great172 review
From   US$ 62 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great97 review
From   US$ 457 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great305 review
From   US$ 167 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great425 review
From   US$ 284 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great234 review
From   US$ 171 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great248 review
From   US$ 311 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great628 review
From   US$ 203 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great270 review
From   US$ 135 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great136 review
From   US$ 95 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great225 review
From   US$ 87 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great202 review
From   US$ 319 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great976 review
From   US$ 109 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great238 review
From   US$ 85 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great143 review
From   US$ 301 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great355 review
From   US$ 87 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great143 review
From   US$ 263 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great1781 review
From   US$ 119 /nightSelect
Guest house
8.4
Great60 review
From   US$ 62 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great424 review
From   US$ 132 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great175 review
From   US$ 168 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great464 review
From   US$ 119 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great469 review
From   US$ 93 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great98 review
From   US$ 295 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great161 review
From   US$ 123 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great659 review
From   US$ 82 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great151 review
From   US$ 308 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great152 review
From   US$ 335 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great135 review
From   US$ 209 /nightSelect
Bed & Breakfast
8.4
Great15 review
From   US$ 1 492 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great883 review
From   US$ 314 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great341 review
From   US$ 102 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great424 review
From   US$ 71 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great292 review
From   US$ 227 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great260 review
From   US$ 57 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great391 review
From   US$ 58 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great975 review
From   US$ 109 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great657 review
From   US$ 179 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great419 review
From   US$ 66 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great178 review
From   US$ 127 /nightSelect
Bed & Breakfast
8.6
Great160 review
From   US$ 86 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great49 review
From   US$ 243 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great270 review
From   US$ 234 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great247 review
From   US$ 71 /nightSelect
Aparthotel
8.4
Great47 review
From   US$ 327 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great307 review
From   US$ 153 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great155 review
From   US$ 261 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great230 review
From   US$ 235 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great664 review
From   US$ 156 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great98 review
From   US$ 298 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great821 review
From   US$ 65 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great488 review
From   US$ 117 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great643 review
From   US$ 112 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great852 review
From   US$ 85 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great234 review
From   US$ 307 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great549 review
From   US$ 115 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great277 review
From   US$ 177 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great235 review
From   US$ 106 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great337 review
From   US$ 255 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great76 review
From   US$ 212 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great197 review
From   US$ 82 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great449 review
From   US$ 86 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great691 review
From   US$ 109 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great85 review
From   US$ 518 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.4
Great282 review
From   US$ 135 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great126 review
From   US$ 386 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great241 review
From   US$ 186 /nightSelect
Aparthotel
8.2
Great44 review
From   US$ 418 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.6
Great110 review
From   US$ 122 /nightSelect
Hotel
8.2
Great246 review
From   US$ 146 /nightSelect
See more hotels matching your selection criteria:

City Guide: Sicily

5 Top recommended hotels in Sicily:

Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo: Located in Taormina, this luxury hotel offers breathtaking views of Mount Etna and the Ionian Sea, as well as elegant rooms, a rooftop terrace, and a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Monaci delle Terre Nere: Nestled on the slopes of Mount Etna, this boutique hotel in Zafferana Etnea combines rustic charm with modern amenities, including an organic farm, lush gardens, and a pool with panoramic views.

San Domenico Palace Hotel: Situated in the heart of Taormina, this historic hotel features stunning architecture, stunning sea views, a tranquil garden, and a unique rooftop swimming pool carved into the rock.

Villa Athena: Overlooking the Valley of Temples in Agrigento, this 18th-century mansion turned hotel boasts impeccable design, a charming atmosphere, and direct access to the archaeological site for a truly immersive experience.

Grand Hotel Ortigia: Located in Syracuse's historic island of Ortigia, this elegant hotel offers seafront views, luxurious rooms, a rooftop pool, and easy access to the city's top attractions, including the stunning Syracuse Cathedral.

Why should you stay in Sicily?

Rich Historical Heritage: Sicily is a treasure trove of ancient ruins, architectural wonders, and historic sites. From the Valley of Temples in Agrigento to the Greek Theater in Taormina, tourists can immerse themselves in the island's rich history and explore iconic landmarks that date back thousands of years. This historical significance, combined with the island's diverse cultural influences, offers a unique and fascinating experience for history enthusiasts.

Culinary Delights: Sicily is renowned for its delectable cuisine, which showcases a blend of Mediterranean, Arabic, and Norman flavors. From mouthwatering dishes like arancini, cannoli, and pasta alla Norma to fresh seafood and signature wines, Sicilian gastronomy is a true culinary delight. Food lovers will relish the opportunity to sample authentic local specialties, indulge in traditional street food markets, and dine in charming trattorias that exude Sicilian charm.

Stunning Natural Landscapes: From picturesque beaches to dramatic mountain ranges, Sicily offers a diverse array of natural landscapes that will leave visitors in awe. The stunning Aeolian Islands boast crystal-clear waters and volcanic landscapes, attracting beach lovers and nature enthusiasts alike. Meanwhile, Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, beckons adventurous souls to hike its trails and witness its majestic power. Whether exploring charming coastal towns or wandering through lush vineyards and olive groves, Sicily's natural beauty captivates visitors at every turn.

Show moreLess
